Sher Shah building owners booked for manslaughter

After Saturday’s deadly explosion that claimed the lives of at least 17 people and injured around a dozen others in Sher Shah, police have registered a case against the owners of the building and those who constructed the illegal structure on the storm water drain.

The investigators are yet to determine the actual cause of explosion, suspecting that it might have occurred due to the accumulation of gases, while they continue to look for any possibility of terrorism.

“Initially, we have lodged a case against the building owner and those who constructed the illegal building on the sewerage nullah,” District Keamari police chief SSP Sarfaraz Nawaz told The News.

“Now the police officials investigating the case will add the names of the persons responsible in the FIR during the investigation,” he said, confirming the death toll of 17, as 15 bodies had been recovered after the incident, while two more were found later.

FIR No. 449/21 under sections 322/337-H(1) and 427/34 of the Pakistan Penal Code was registered at the SITE B Section police station on the complaint of SHO Inspector Zawwar Hussain. Section 322 deals with Qatl-bis-Sabab (manslaughter).

“It was around 1:45pm when I got information about the explosion at the Habib Bank Limited branch at Sher Shah Chowk. We reached there within five minutes and found that everything had been turned into debris, with several casualties,” reads the FIR.

“The bank and its staff had fallen into the sewerage nullah. Fifteen bodies and 11 injured persons were taken to the Civil Hospital Karachi, while heavy machinery was brought in to remove the debris.”

The SHO said bomb disposal experts were called in to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion, adding that the experts suggested in their report that the explosion took place in the drain due to the accumulation of gases.

“The building was illegally constructed over the storm water drain, and the building owner and those who constructed the illegal building on the nullah are the persons responsible.”

It has been reported that the bank and the showrooms in the collapsed building had been renting out the space and paying the rent to the court.

A day has passed but the investigation is yet to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion. Intelligence officials also visited the explosion site on Sunday and collected evidences to determine the reason of the blast.

Seventeen people lost their lives and 11 others were injured in a powerful explosion that wrecked a bank in the Sher Shah (SITE Area) locality of the metropolitan city on Saturday afternoon.

Around 1:45pm a powerful explosion razed the building to the ground. The boom was heard for miles and shattered windowpanes of the nearby buildings, besides damaging the vehicles parked in its proximity.

The building housing the bank near Paracha Chowk was built on the Sher Shah Nullah, and the powerful blast caused severe damage to the bank, killing and injuring most of the clients and staff.

Several people, alive or dead, were trapped under the debris, requiring heavy machinery to retrieve them. Ambulance services transported the casualties to the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi.

The hospital authorities and the police had initially confirmed 15 deaths and 16 injured. Later, two more bodies were pulled out from under the debris, raising the death toll to 17. The SHO said the condition of a few of the injured persons was deemed critical.

It was also reported that 13 bank staffers were on duty at the time of the explosion. Zahid, Sardar, Junaid and security guard Younus were among the dead. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Alamgir Khan’s father was also among the deceased.