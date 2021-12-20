Lives lost

On December 15, it was reported that two men committed suicide in two different cities. The first hanged himself from a ceiling fan in Dadu. According to his father, the reason the man took his life was that he was upset due to unemployment. The second victim hanged himself from a tree before his house in Jarro Solangi for allegedly the same reason. These unfortunate incidents are just two of many more. There is no denying that unemployment is perhaps the biggest reason for suicide, especially among men, in Pakistan. It is the need of the hour that the government put in effort to help allay the concerns of people that are leading them down this path. Without the government making sure that people have employment opportunities or providing mental health professionals for those who are struggling, the rate of suicide cannot decrease.
Shakir K B
Turbat
