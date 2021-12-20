This is to draw the attention of the authorities concerned to the condition of traffic on the Grand Trunk (GT) Road between Wah Cantt, Taxila and Islamabad. Commuters often get stuck in the area, owing to a mushrooming market for vehicles that opens on weekends. Traffic is narrowed down to a single lane. Even ambulances cannot pass.
Though it extends only three to four kilometres, crossing the area takes more than an hour. It is more deplorable to observe that traffic wardens are usually absent from the scene as spats often get out of control. Given the situation, the government should either assign traffic wardens to help flow the traffic smoothly or the market be shifted to some other place.
Sajjad Khattak
Attock
