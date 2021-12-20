Like others

It is distressing to see the treatment meted out to people of the transgender community. Their needs are ignored, and they are humiliated everywhere. It is as though people believe that transgender people do not have the same feelings as others do.
Even though this treatment is not new, in Pakistan it is far worse than in a number of other countries. According to the 2017 census, over 10,000 transgender people live in Pakistan. Of them, most are illiterate and involved in begging or crimes to make ends meet. The government should ensure that all people of this community are given due rights of education, employment and dignity. Only when all people are treated equally can the country prosper.
Siraj Ahmed Abbasi
Islamabad
