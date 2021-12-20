This refers to the article ‘Humanity first’ by Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani (December 11). The writer rightly states that the universal declaration of human rights is an important document and should be made public so people can realise what human rights truly are.
In Pakistan, every time minorities are mistreated, the government only renders lip service. Pakistan certainly does not lack in the number of laws it has – merely in the implementation of these laws. Nonetheless, such episodes will continue to occur unless culprits are given due punishments.
Zohaib Ahmed
Hub
