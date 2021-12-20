Peaking losses

The national airline, PIA, has often been in the news, but for all the wrong reasons. It has been making headlines for the poor financial record, low quality of service and certain strange decisions. It has earned the distinction of being the highest loss-making state-owned enterprise (SOE) with its losses summing up to around Rs42 billion in 2021 so far.

For the same period in 2020, PIA’s losses were around Rs39 billion. At the rate things are going, the annual loss is expected to jump to around Rs60 billion – a record for the airline. In the midst of such staggering losses, the management recently decided to raise the salaries of its employees by as much as 25 percent. The pay increase will automatically increase pension bills as well. The national airline is technically bankrupt and is being run on massive bailouts dished out of the taxpayers’ money. The latest pay hike will also obviously be funded by the government from its deficit-ridden budget. In January, 2000 PIA employees were offered separation under the voluntary retirement scheme which cost the government around Rs5 billion. The measure was aimed at reducing the bloated workforce and saving personnel costs. The recent salary hike only serves to negate the purpose of the downsizing.

Arif Majeed

Karachi