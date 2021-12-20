Perilous city

The dangers that Karachi’s citizens face seem never to end. In a tragic example of that, on Saturday afternoon in a city which has seen fires break out in factory buildings, roads collapse and solid waste line streets, a massive gas explosion killed at least 17 people including the father of PTI MNA Alamgir Khan. The tragedy occurred in the Shershah area of the city, where a nullah running under a bank building played a part in throwing out fumes as a gas pipeline exploded. The bank branch was being shifted over the next few days to clean out the nullah. As the families grieve over the bodies of those that have died, we wonder how long it had been since the nullah was cleared, why permission was given for a building to be built over it and why a gas pipeline ran so close to a potentially hazardous location. But then, we all know that urban planning is not one of the strengths of those who run our cities. Neither is the safety of citizens or civic maintenance. The city has over the years virtually fallen apart, with none of the governments that have ruled over it done anything to solve these problems.

This tragic accident highlights how dangerous it can be to allow a major metropolis inhabited by over 15 million people to fall apart. Had there been a more organised effort to carry out regular cleaning and ensure safety by better managing building pipelines and other aspects of life, 17 people may have lived. This is a matter that has now taken so grave a turn that it cannot be ignored. The administrator of Karachi, Murtaza Wahab, and his team have a great deal of work to do. There have been too many incidents, too many collapsing buildings, too many roads and bridges with giant chasms opening up across them and endangering vehicles plying across the roads.

A new master plan for Karachi is required. The question is who will devise it and who will implement it. The acute tensions between the federal and provincial government do not help. Very few amongst Karachi citizens are now willing to believe the assurances of Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah that change lies ahead. It is only when this change is seen that opinions will change. Like calamities before this, the Shershah gas pipeline blast could have been avoided. It was not, and the people of Karachi have once again paid a heavy price for the incompetence and mismanagement of the city administration and provincial government.