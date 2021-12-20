Without a roof

The number of homeless people in Pakistan has been on the increase over the last two decades, with an estimated 20,000 homeless people in Karachi alone and a slightly lower number in Lahore. But apart from those without homes who literally sleep outdoors, there are those in need of housing that they can call their own and which gives them dependable shelter. Shelter is a basic need, perhaps as essential as food. The death of a woman who was a resident of Nasla Tower in Karachi which is now being demolished, apparently because of depression because she was losing her home purchased on the basis of earnings after working with PIA until retirement, is an example of how much stress the need for housing causes people. This is true across the country and while the loan scheme for housing offered by the PTI government may have helped some, many of those in need of housing do not qualify since they do not earn a regular income of Rs50,000 a month.

In urban centres where the need for housing is most acute, many live in substandard housing in ‘kachi abadis’ and in houses built from poor material which can offer only limited protection. According to the last census in 2017, there is currently a stock of 32.2 million housing units in urban centres. With an estimated population increase of 2.3 million over the coming 20 years, a requirement of 360,000 housing units is in demand in order to accommodate people. Where are these houses to come from? Who will provide them? Where will people without houses go? And in an era when rents are rising what will people who cannot afford to pay the rent do? These are crucial questions and require immediate answers. The UN states that people should be spending 20-40 percent of their income on paying for housing. Many in our country must pay more than that to manage a decent home which accommodates 6.3 or more people. The living space recommended by international agencies of at least 250 square foot per person is simply not available.

The situation is a desperate one. We have seen the impact of the demolition of Nasla Tower in the death that is currently being reported. There have been other similar deaths and even suicides as people have lost houses. This is an amenity that cannot be taken away from or denied to people. It is the primary responsibility of the state to ensure that every citizen has a place to live. The state has failed to meet these obligations and reports since the 1960s show a lack of focus on providing affordable housing to people. This policy has created a huge amount of distress and increasing pressure on urban centres as people flock to these larger towns and settlements across the country. Solutions are needed and for the present time, none seems to be available.