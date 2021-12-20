JUI-F leading in contest for Peshawar’s mayoral slot

PESHAWAR: Mixed results were being received as counting started after the local government polls in 17 districts of the province.

As per unofficial initial results of around 70 polling station for Peshawar mayoral slot, Zubair Ali of JUI-F was leading with 14,690 votes followed by Rizwan Bangash of PTI with 10,762 votes and Arbab Zarak of PPP 7,357 votes.

In Tehsil Pishtakhara, out of 18 polling stations, Haroon Mohammad of JUI F got 539 while Qari Zahir of PML-N got 394 votes.

In Mardan, out of 56 poling stations in Tehsil council, Himayat Mayar of ANP was leading with 14,253 followed by Amanat Shah of JUIF with 10,253

In Tehsil Takhtbhai, out of 62 poling stations, Hafiz Mohammad Saeed of JUI-F was leading with 10,167 followed by PML-N’s Mumtaz Momand with 7,073.

In Tehsil Topi in Swabi, out of 27 polling stations, Rahim Jadoon of JUI-F got 8,364 followed by Sohail Ahmad of PTI with 3,705.

In Tehsil Kulachi of DI Khan as per result of 52 poling stations, Araiz Khan of PTI got 8,912 followed by PPPs Faridoon Khan with 5,915 votes.

In Khanpur Tehsil of Haripur, as per the result of 56 poling stations, Raja Haroon Sikander of PML-N got 18,837 followed by Raja Shahab of PTI with 13,030 votes.

In Naurang Tehsil of Lakki Marwat as per result of 34 polling stations, Aziz Ullah of JI got 7,328 folowed by Hizb Ullah of JUIF with 4,834 votes.