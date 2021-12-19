JI leader condemns killing of ANP candidate

PESHAWAR: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) provincial president Mushtaq Ahmad Khan on Saturday condemned the killing of Awami National Party leader and candidate for tehsil mayor in Dera Ismail Khan and said that the security forces were busy providing security to government functionaries and the people had been left at the mercy of terrorists.

Addressing a news conference here, the JI leader said that the government delayed the local government elections for two years.

He said the JI had won the case of holding the polls on party basis in the Supreme Court and the party had fielded more than 3000 candidates for the elections.

Flanked by the party’s provincial vice-president Inayatullah Khan and general secretary Abdul Wasi, he said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf violated the code of conduct issued by the Election Commission. Despite the strict directives of the Election Commission, he said, the rulers took active part in the election campaign.

“The chief minister and other federal and provincial ministers announced development schemes in their respective areas as part of the election campaign,” he added.

The audio tape of National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser about giving jobs and development funds got leaked and the Election Commission could not take any action against him.

Despite a ban on transfers and postings, he said, 118 officials were transferred and posted in the districts where elections would be held on Sunday.

He said that no bid to rig the polls would be tolerated. The government would have to respect the ballot and ballot box, he added.

The Senator said that the JI had directed its workers to fully resist any bid to rig the polls.

He urged the Election Commission to take notice of the government and ministers activities. “The PTI has failed to deliver during the three years of their rule and the people would reject them in the local government elections. Now they were using various tactics to show their presence in the local government elections,” he added.