IG NHMP visits Swat Expressway

ISLAMABAD: Inspector General National Highway and Motorways Police Inam Ghani visited Swat Expressway on Saturday. During his visit he inspected Beat and Line offices. On this occasion, the IG said that National Highways and Motorways Police officers have started equal and effective implementation of law on Swat Expressway, said a press release.

Swat Expressway was opened for traffic on August 7, 2020 and NHMP had been deployed at this Expressway since then.

Inam Ghani assured the officers that he will resolve their issues related to residence and office buildings. All necessary steps should be taken regarding safety of passengers, timely assistance, and road safety awareness on Swat Expressway. “Equal and effective enforcement of the law on the Swat Expressway will help in controlling moving violations and prevention of accidents,” he added.