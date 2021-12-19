CM wants steps for better management of road infrastructure

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday directed the authorities concerned to devise policy and take measures for the better management of road infrastructure in the province.

Chairing a meeting regarding construction and rehabilitation of road infrastructure, he asked the authorities of C&W department to adopt zero- tolerance policy against encroachments on road sides and ensure implementation of rules and SOPs in this regard.

Chief Secretary Shehzad Bangash, Additional Chief Secretary Shahab Ali Shah and other officials concerned attended the meeting, said a handout.

The chief minister also directed the quarters concerned to ensure progress on the mega projects in the road sector, especially projects being executed under integrated tourism development projects in Hazara and Malakand divisions.

Earlier, the meeting was told that work on 452 projects was underway across the province, including newly merged districts. About 139 projects were due for completion and a total of Rs34 billion had been allocated for these projects in the current year budget, it was informed.

Similarly, it was told, substantial progress has been made on 73 new schemes under the C&W Department out of total PC-1 of 46 schemes have been approved from concerned forums.

A total of Rs3.3 billion has been allocated for new schemes in the current financial year budget. The meeting was told that under the Pakhtunkhwa Highways Authority work on 39 ongoing and 12 new schemes is underway, adding that Rs23.5 billion have been allocated for these projects.

It was informed that PC-1s of all new schemes under the communications & works department would be approved till the end of this month. Similarly, 34 Km long Kalam-Mataltan-Mahudand road and 67 Km long Chakdara-Kanju-Bagh Dheri road projects would be advertised after approval of bidding documents from relevant forums.