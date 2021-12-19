Woman presiding officer, spouse held

PESHAWAR: A female presiding officer and her spouse were taken into custody while the entire polling staff at a polling station in Gor Khatri was removed after reports of casting fake votes even ahead of the start of polling for the Local Government elections being held today.

A police official confirmed the presiding officer and her spouse has been taken into custody.

“All the candidates are present in the C Division police station and action is being taken after they submit application,” said an official.

The spokesman for the Election Commission of Pakistan said the entire polling staff has been removed and more officials have been deployed.

The official said all the polling material is safe and action is being taken against those involved in any wrongdoing. The official said no wrongdoing will be tolerated anywhere in the polling.

A few videos of protests against alleged mismanagement in the Local Government elections in the provincial capital went viral on Saturday night claiming the staff was involved in casting votes even hours ahead of the polling.

There were protests staged by the supporters of different political parties and independent candidates against the polling staff. Protests were held in neighborhood council in Gor Khatri in inner city after reports that polling staff was involved in casting fake votes even a day before the start of the polling process.