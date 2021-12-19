800 women elected unopposed in KP LG polls

PESHAWAR: About 800 women have been elected unopposed against women reserved seats in the local bodies elections to be held today (Sunday) in 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to an official of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Suhail Ahmad, there were about 35,200 candidates in the run for tehsil council, village council and neighbourhood councils in upcoming local bodies elections in the province.

In its first phase, local bodies polls are being held in 17 districts of the province including Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, Nowshera, Swabi, Buner, Haripur, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismael Khan, Tank and three newly merged tribal districts Khyber, Mohmand and Bajaur districts.

In its second phase, the local bodies elections will be held in the remaining 18 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Suhail Ahmad, spokesperson for ECP in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a total of 92,23 polling stations had been established for the local government polls in 17 districts wherein 2,507 polling stations were declared most sensitive and 2,088 sensitive during the polling day.

In Mohmand district, about 58 polling stations were most sensitive while in Bajaur district about 200 polling stations were declared most sensitive.

The ECP official said that about 689 candidates were in the run for tehsil council seats while for village council and neighbourhood councils some 19,285 candidates would contest for general seats.

For the women reserved seats, about 800 were elected unopposed while for the remaining seats about 3,870 women candidates are in the contest.

For youth councillors, about 6,011 candidates are in the field while for peasant and labour councilors about 7,628 youths will contest in the December 19 polls.

Against minority seats, there were about 293 candidates in the contest.

According to the information provided by ECP, there were about 1,26,68,000 registered voters in the 17 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where local bodies polls were being held. Of these, women voters are about 56,53000 and male registered voters are 70,15,700.

The Khyber Pakht-unkhwa government will provide about 70,000 police for maintaining security to polling stations, the majority of which would be deployed at most sensitive polling stations in 17 districts.

The ECP officials claimed that all arrangements for December 19 polls had been completed and election materials provided to polling staff.

It is worth mentioning here that the local bodies polls would be held for the first time in three newly merged tribal districts (former tribal areas) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa including Bajaur, Mohmand and Khyber where according to ECP officials candidates and voters were seen taking interest in the election campaign. The polling will start at 9am and continue till 5pm without any break or interference.