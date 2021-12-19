Better awareness stressed for thalassaemia control

Islamabad : While renewing the government's commitment to the control and prevention of beta thalassaemia, Parliamentary Secretary for National Health Services Dr Nausheen Hamid has stressed the need for public awareness of the inherited blood disorder to ensure better health of the children.

She was addressing a seminar held here at a hotel on Friday to disseminate an international collaborative research in Pakistan on “supporting relatives of children with beta-thalassaemia major in Pakistan to make informed decision about cascade screening'.

Besides research, an intervention leaflet was also developed to support relatives of thalassaemics to make informed decisions about cascade screening.

The parliamentary secretary said the suffering of the parents and thalassaemic children could be reduced by collaborative actions. She praised the efforts of the Punjab Thalassaemia Prevention and Research Institute for creating a model for other provinces and promised the federal government's help and support to other provinces for replicating that model.

Dr Nausheen said a federal task force could be formed with the consultation of all provinces for thalassaemia control and prevention.

She promised the launch of an awareness campaign by the state-owned television about cascade screening for the residents of far-flung areas of the country.

Principal investigator of the research Dr Shenaz Ahmed, an Associate Professor in Public Health at the Leeds Institute of Health Sciences, UK, highlighted the main causes of the beta-thalassaemia incidence in Pakistan and said relatives of the children with beta- thalassaemia major couldn't communicate on the disease due to a lack of basic knowledge of the disease.

She also complained that field officers often failed to disseminate information regarding thalassaemia effectively.

Dr Shenaz said old leaflets were collected and compared for the research, while experts and parents and relatives were selected to ask about the information on the leaflets regarding thalassaemia prevention to make information more effective.

She said the method was quite effective and successful.

The principal investigator said the main objective of the research was to develop a decision support intervention for relatives in the Punjab.

Director-general of the Punjab Thalassaemia and Other Genetic Disorders Prevention and Research Institute Dr Hussain Jafri said in every 100 people in the country, five to six were the potential carriers of thalassaemia.

He said statistics suggested that 17 children were born with thalassaemia major every day in Pakistan and require blood transfusion on regular basis and Rs 50,000 were required each month for treatment of children with thalassaemia major.

"Cousin marriages are a major factor for higher thalassaemia incidence in Pakistan," he said.

Dr Hussain said prevention of thalassaemia cost far less than its treatment and India and Iran had completely eradicated thalassaemia.

He advocating screening tests for thalassaemia for prevention.

Project Director of the Jamila Sultana Foundation Col (r) Tauqeer Abbas delivered the welcome address.