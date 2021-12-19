No COVID-19 death from twin cities, 39 cases

Rawalpindi : The number of patients being tested positive for coronavirus illness, COVID-19 and the number of deaths caused by the illness from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district has shown a significant downward trend in the last one week as the virus has claimed only three lives in the last seven days while 217 new patients have been reported from the twin cities.

The same was the trend recorded in the last 24 hours as the virus did not claim any life from the region while 39 new patients were reported from the region though the positivity rate of COVID-19 from Rawalpindi was recorded as 1.03 per cent in the last 24 hours that was significantly higher as compared to the positivity rates reported from major cities all across Pakistan.

The number of patients being tested positive from the country is on a continuous decline and it is encouraging that the positivity rate of COVID-19 has already dropped down to well below 0.8 per cent in Pakistan.

The total number of patients so far reported from ICT and Rawalpindi district reached 144681 on Saturday of which 2,185 patients had lost their lives while 142,087 patients had achieved complete cure from COVID-19.

Out of a total of 1446 samples tested for coronavirus in Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours, 15 were reported positive recording positivity rate as 1.03 per cent.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that another 25 patients have been tested positive from ICT and 14 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours.

From Rawalpindi district, a total of 36,441 patients have so far been reported of which 1,222 have lost their lives while 35,114 patients have recovered from the illness. On Saturday, there were a total of 105 active cases of the disease from Rawalpindi.

According to District Health Office Rawalpindi, only eight patients belonging to the district were hospitalized in town while some 97 were in isolation at their homes on Saturday.

On the other hand, a total of 108,240 patients have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 from ICT of which 106,973 have recovered while 963 have lost their lives. On Saturday, the number of active cases from the federal capital was recorded as 304.