People are talking about

—- the thoughtful recognition ceremony arranged by the army for Bihari veterans who were loyal to the country in a conflict that happened many years ago but who had not been appreciated by any government all this time. People say it was sad and at the same time heartening, to hear the speeches made by some of these veterans after fifty years have gone by because despite being neglected they said they were still willing to give their lives for Pakistan.

—- the lavish celebrations that took place for the son of a political party leader and that too for the second time, since the son was married in London some time ago. People say political entities make speeches about how the poor are suffering because of inflation, yet have no conscience about spending hundreds of thousands on outfits and events, though it would earn them respect if simple ceremonies are arranged to show sympathy with the public which votes them into power.

—- the proverb ‘Empty vessels make the most sound’ and how it can be applied to the opposition parties as the speeches made by their leaders get more raucous but all their planned actions either fizzle out or are given a new date to be realised. People say ‘think before you speak’ is good advice to follow, not only for the opposition but the ruling party’s many cabinet members, who also need to control what they utter, often contradicting each other.

—- the fact that many influential persons come out with ‘reveal all’ statements a few months/days after they have left a political party; the government in power or any position of authority. People say if these individuals had the integrity and courage, they would have spoken out when they were in the position they held rather than making sensational headlines in the news after they left - or were asked to leave - making their accusations dubious and self-serving.

—- the video of the foul language - something which unfortunately has become a common practice - being used by a member of a political party in the opposition that has gone viral on social media. People say what is even more shocking is that on this occasion children were present because they had been brought to swell the crowd, so besides setting a bad example, these political entities reveal their mentality since no decent person will behave in this manner.

—- the two member inquiry committee formed to investigate officials who are allegedly involved in the construction of twelve illegal settlements in Saidpur Village that fall in the vicinity of protected Margala Hills National Park (MHNP). People are asking why investigations are initiated years after a serious breach of rules and regulations has taken place and not while illegal structures are being constructed, so it’s reasonable to think that those at the top level of management are responsible or involved.

—- the news that eight members of a gang that was involved in kidnapping for ransom and other fraudulent activities had been arrested by the paramilitary Rangers and are said to be qualified and professionals persons with jobs in government organisations, showing the sorry state of affairs that exist in the country. People say it is even more shameful to learn that along with these officials, a student and even those who are supposed to enforce the law are involved. —- I.H.