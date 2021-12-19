Sh Rashid visits DHQ Hospital to enquire after injured police officials

Rawalpindi : Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday visited District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Rawalpindi to enquire after the health of police officers injured during a exchange of fire between police and armed dacoits in Islamabad.

Lauding valuable services of the Police departments of the twin cities for maintaining law and order, he paid tribute to police officials and said their sacrifices would not go waste.

The minister said the security personnel professionally dealt with the situation in which five police officials were injured out of one was in critical condition while two dacoits were killed during the operation.

Sh Rashid said that awards would be given to the courageous policemen after the Organisation of Islamic (OIC) Foreign Ministers Conference.

The Interior Minister informed that a new security plan would be devised for Islamabad after the OIC meeting, adding 16 more state-of-the-art security vehicles equipped with the latest technology would be provided to Islamabad Police in addition to seven vehicles while 125 mobile squads were also patrolling in the capital to control crime.

Commenting on the OIC conference, he said that an extraordinary session of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) was being held after 41 years in Pakistan on humanitarian crises looming in Afghanistan.

He urged the people not to move unnecessarily during the conference days as around 450 foreign delegations was visiting to attend the conference, adding foolproof security arrangements had been made to ensure smooth conduct of the moot.