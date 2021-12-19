Gas crisis continues

Rawalpindi : Majority of residents of Rawalpindi are braving severe cold weather without gas as Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) has completely failed to control gas crisis in the region in this regard.

The residents are bringing three times meal from hotels. The hotel owners are taking full advantage of present situation and selling all dishes in skyrocketing prices presenting excuse that they were using expensive LPG for over two months.

The freezing temperature is worsening gas crisis day-by-day for domestic consumers despite the fact that majority of compressed natural gas (CNG) stations which are running on LNG have also been closed down.

The Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) Senior General Manager Mukhtar Shah told ‘The News’ that he has directed to take strict action against the users of ‘gas sucking compressors’. Majority of consumers are deprived of natural gas due to ‘gas sucking compressor’, he said.

The firewood and LPG prices have increased. The prices of all these items will further go up in coming days, the sellers have warned.

The students and office-goers have no option but to leave homes without breakfast every morning due to zero gas pressure.

Muthidda Naanbjais Welfare Associatio President Muhammad Shafiq Qureshi said that several ‘tandoors’ have been shut down by their owners due to zero gas pressure. Others are using expensive LPG or firewood to run their set-ups. Some of ‘Naanbhais’ are selling ‘roti’ and ‘naan’ at higher prices due to absence of natural gas, he said. The domestic consumers of many areas have been facing great difficulties due to zero gas pressure for over two months. They have complained that SNGPL is sending inflated gas bills even when they are not getting natural gas.