2 robbers killed, 3 policemen injured in encounter

Islamabad: Two robbers were killed and three police personnel sustained bullet injuries during an encounter between the armed muggers and the law enforcers Saturday morning in Islamabad.
According to police, the robbers were associated with the notorious ‘Bilal Gang’. The armed muggers were fleeing after looting millions of rupees in cash and jewellery from a house in F-8 Sector of Islamabad when a police party noticed it.
The police officials started chasing the robbers and a heavy exchange of fire took place between the two sides and resultantly two of the robbers were killed. During the encounter, three policemen sustained injuries.
IGP Islamabad Ahsan Younus and other police officials rushed to the scene after the incident and reviewed the entire situation there. Police said that a search operation was underway to arrest other members of the gang.
The Bilal Gang has been involved in several robberies in Islamabad’s posh localities, from where they have looted millions of cash, jewellery, and expensive vehicles. The injured policemen include Head Constables Pervez Khan, Bahar Ali and Constable Inam Rasool and they are under treatment at DHQ Hospital.
