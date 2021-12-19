PU holds seminar to promote peace

LAHORE : A concluding seminar on ‘Every Step Counts’ was held at Punjab University School of Communication Studies in collaboration with Media Foundation 360.

Students of different departments, faculty members, clerics, journalists and intellectuals attended the seminar. On the occasion, a movie on promoting harmony and peace was shown. Media Foundation 360 president Mubasher Bukhari lauded the efforts of PU VC

and Dr Savera Shami and said under their leadership peace is prevailing at PU.

He said students coming from different areas of Pakistan were ambassadors of peace. After completion of their studies, they will go to their areas with the message of love, peace and harmony.

Asim Makhdoom, a religious scholar, said PU is promoting diversity. He says Islam gives teaching of love, brotherhood and harmony.

Dr Shareef Peerzada said the communication department was in safe hands. Dr Ayesha Ashfaq said love, peace and harmony are being promoted at PU. We sowed the seed of love. Every sect and religion is respectable, said Dr Savera.

A Mushaaira was held at PU to promote peace, harmony and tolerance. The Mushaaira was organised by Media Foundation 360 in collaboration with the University of Punjab. Noted poets emphasised on spreading the message of tolerance, love and harmony in society.

Sitting in a circle on the ground at PU, the poets recited couplets to highlight the prevailing situation and appreciate the efforts made by different sections of society for restoration of peace and tranquility in the country.

Iqbal Bukhari, Salman Rasool, Naseem Sahrai, Ataul Aziz, Afzal Sajid, Sajid Gull Umer, Ruqiya Ghazal, Dr Ayesha Zafar Aashi, Dr Shahida Dilawar Shah, Dr Fakhar Abbas, Farhana Ambar, Dr Sagheer Ahmed Sagheer, Danish Aziz, Mumtaz Rashid Lahore, Irfan Sadiq, Nasir Bashir, Murli Chohan, Sofia Baidar, Rukhsanda Naveed, Riaz Rumani, Mansoor Afaq, Saud Usmani, Tasneem Abidi, Hameeda Shaheen Salman Gailani and Wajid Meer were among the prominent poets.