CTD arrests nine suspects

LAHOREA: CTD Punjab arrested 9 suspects from different districts of province on Saturday.

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab province. CTD Punjab has conducted 42 IBOs in different districts of Punjab to avert any untoward incident, interrogated 45 suspects and arrested nine suspects.

According to CTD spokesman, CTD arrested suspect namely Roman Ullah s/o Noor Alam Khan arrested from Multan and recovered high explosive 1/2kg, low explosive 1/4kg, 02 non-electric detonator, safety fuse 05m, prima cord 1.82m, nail 1.5kg, ball bearings 750gm, one pistol 30 bore with six bullets and cash Rs. 2350/ from his possession.

CTD arrested three suspects namely Subhanallah s/o Atta Ullah, Loqman Shah s/o Bakhat Zadha and Jam Dad s/o Bahadar Khan arrested from Lahore and recovered explosive 550gm, one pistol with five bullets, five non-electric detonator, safety fuse 15feet and, cash Rs. 6930/ from their possession. The team also arrested two suspects namely Sartaj alias Shan s/o Muneer Khan and M Wasal s/o Aurangzaib from T.T Singh and recovered explosive 1815 gm, safety fuse wire 14feet, 2 detonators and cash Rs. 4100/ from their possession.

The six suspects belonged to the defunct organization TTP and they wanted to use explosive material for terrorist activity. The team arrested three persons including woman namely Nadeem ul Hassan s/o M Shafie from Chiniot, Mehran Alvi s/o Allah Wasaya from Khushab and Aiman Maria w/o Usama Zaffar from Lahore and recovered 2 receipt books, carbon paper, ball point, cash Rs. 18950, copy of CNIC, 37 stickers, 25 pamphlets and 15 banned books “Niday-e-Haq” from their possession.

They belongs to defunct organization Daish. They were distributing collecting funds for financial support of defunct organisation, distributing banned books among people and motivating peoples to join organisation.

CTD Punjab is proactively pursuing its goal of safe and secure Punjab and will not leave any stone unturned in its efforts to bring terrorists and anti-state elements behind bars.