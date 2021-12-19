PES DG for expanding emergency services to all tehsils

LAHORE : DG Punjab Emergency Services (PES) Dr Rizwan Naseer chaired a conference of Divisional Emergency Officers (DivEOs) at Emergency Services Headquarters on Saturday.

The conference was arranged to discuss strategy for Air Rescue Service, progress regarding the expansion of Emergency Services to all tehsils of Punjab and at the town level and strategy for distribution of new emergency ambulances.

The conference was attended by the Head of Wings from Rescue Headquarters and Academy, Divisional Emergency Officer from Lahore, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Multan, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur and DG Khan Divisions.

DG Emergency Services informed the Divisional Emergency Officers that the Chief Minister Punjab took the historic initiative of Air Rescue Ambulance Service to provide emergency services to citizens of far-flung & difficult terrain areas, highways and motorways. Air Ambulance Service shall be started in all divisions of Punjab for which the landing sites near the hospitals need to be identified. He directed them to conduct surveys of teaching hospitals in all divisions to identify landing sites for Air Ambulance Service.

The Focus Group Discussion (FGD) was organized on each agenda and recommendations was submitted by the DivEOs regarding expansion to the remaining 86 Tehsils of Punjab, criteria for the establishment of new rescue station at the Town level, replacement of emergency ambulances as per requirement and rationalization of Emergency Staff.

DG appreciated the Divisional Emergency Officers for their continuous monitoring of Rescue Stations to ensure the Emergency Service Standards. He said significant change, improvement, has been observed after the monitoring of the DivEOs in their respective divisions. He hoped that all districts shall carry out surveys and submit reports next week for Air Ambulance Service.

Meanwhile, the Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 987 road accidents in all 37 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents 15 people died, whereas 1034 were injured. Out of this, 588 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 446 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams thus reducing the burden of Hospitals.

The majority (65%) involved Motorbikes, therefore effective enforcement of traffic laws and lane discipline is essential to reduce this an increasing the number of road accidents.

Further, the analysis showed that 410 drivers, 136 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians, and 488 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 225 road accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 211persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 71 Multan with73 victims and at third with 67 Faisalabad road accidents and 73 victims.

The details further reveal that 1049 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 857 males & 192 females, while the age group of the victims’ shows that 223 were under 18 years of age 552 were between 18 and 40 years and the rest of the 274 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 849 motorbikes, 109 auto-rickshaws, 111 motorcars, 41 vans, 13passenger buses, 30trucks and 93 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.