Four cops suspended, one arrested for wounding citizen

LAHORE : Four policemen were suspended and one of them was arrested under charges of attempt to murder and misuse of authority here on Saturday.

The arrested official of Dolphin Squad allegedly shot at and injured a citizen who called the police for help against a suspected robbery attempt in Township police limits.

FIR 2217/21 u/s 324 PPC & 155-C Police Order has been registered against Constable Faisal on the complaint of victim's brother Ali Muhammad. Victim, Bakht Khan, reportedly had a dispute with some individuals after attending a party in the neighbourhood and, according to the victim’s brother, people then started assaulting Khan. Police were called on 15 Emergency and when they reached, one of them opened fire on Khan after the cops allegedly saw him fleeing from the incident site. “Seeing the police party, victim Khan started running,” said a police spokesperson, adding police were confused and took him for a suspected robber. After the incident, all four police personnel were reportedly suspended and Constable Faisal was arrested and booked.