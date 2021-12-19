Punjab on top with 43% vaccination ratio: SACM

LAHORE : Punjab government has managed to vaccinate about 5 crore people with at least one dose and more than 3 crore people with two doses of COVID-19 out of designated target of more than 8.1 crore.

This was stated by Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab for Information and Spokesperson Punjab Govt Hasaan Khawar here on Saturday while talking to media representatives after visiting the Vaccination Centre at Government Boys School, Baab-e-Pakistan, Walton Road, Lahore.

He said the target of COVID-19 vaccination was achieved under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid.

Punjab is leading all other provinces with 43% vaccinated population, he stated. He further stated that at present six and a half thousand vaccination centres across Punjab are working to save the people from COVID-19. He said that seeing the declining trend of vaccination, Punjab government launched a door-to-door vaccination campaign namely Reach Every Door (RED), with the help of 12 thousand mobile vaccination teams.

From Oct 25 to Nov 12, as many as 13 million people were vaccinated in the first phase of this special campaign, he said adding the second phase of RED campaign has started from December 1 and will continue till 31st of this month. On this occasion, he said that the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2019 put countries around the world as well as Pakistan in a worrisome economic predicament. The government took timely steps to allay public concerns which were praised by international organisations like World Health Organization.

Hasaan Khawar further said that the previous government operated upon dual standards of health and education for the rich and the poor. In contrast, the current government has eliminated the gap between rich and poor with the Sehat Insaf Card and introduction of Single National Curriculum. The current government has been criticized for making electricity more expensive, but expensive agreements were made during the N-League era. He said that Shahbaz Sharif does not talk of corruption shy of 16 billion. When questioned, instead of answering for their corruption, PML-N leaders start using defaming tactics.

Hasaan Khawar also said that the government is always ready to join hands with the Opposition on the reforms agenda for the solution of important national issues including the outdated judicial system and for the betterment of institutions. He said that speedy resolution of corruption cases against the Opposition was necessary to set an example against powerful people and not for political revenge.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to CM Punjab and spokesperson of Punjab Govt Hasaan Khawar has reminded the writers’ fraternity that there is a huge responsibility of character building of the nation on its shoulders as only they could shape up the mindset of any society.

Addressing the participants of a training workshop organized by Pakistan Federal Union of Columnists on Saturday, he said the writers shape the behaviour and attitude of public and the politicians as well through their writings. He said that politicians only speak what the people want to listen and mental approach of the people is set by the writers.

He said that it is a matter of great pleasure for him that with the passage of time blogger along with the writers have joined PFUC. He said that there are many bloggers in the world whose work directly influences government and its policies.

Hassan Khawar further stated that that the present time is the era of data journalism, and exposing of scandal like Panama Papers and EU DisInfoLab have proved this fact.

He stressed upon the writers to inform the people the actual facts behind the delay of Southern Punjab reforms, why water accumulates on the streets every year and why Shehbaz Sharif tried to score politically every year on this matter. The answers of these questions will help us to determine our future in a better way, he concluded.