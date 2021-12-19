53516 acres, 79721 kanals of land relinquished

LAHORE : At least 53516 acres, 79721 kanals of public and private lands worth billions of rupees were handed over across the province during various operations this year.

As per Punjab Police spokesman, 435 acres and 498 kanals of land were relinquished in Lahore while 120 cases were registered. Similarly in Sheikhupura region 6822 acres and 28285 kanals of land were relinquished while 143 cases were registered. In Gujranwala region 503 acres, 18 kanals and 31 marlas of land were relinquished while 151 cases were registered.

In Rawalpindi region, 119 kanals and 19 marlas of land were relinquished while 20 cases were registered.

In Sargodha region 3285 acres, 17 kanals and 13 marlas of land were relinquished while 104 cases were registered.

In Faisalabad region 25392 acres, 36002 kanals and 7 marlas of land were relinquished while 122 cases were registered. In Multan region 1373 acres and 9368 kanals of land were relinquished while 69 cases were registered.

In Sahiwal region 768 acres and 7.8 kanals of land were relinquished while 59 cases were registered. In DG Khan Region 11414 acres and 5505 kanals of land were relinquished while 20 cases were registered. In Bahawalpur region 3624 acres, 11 kanals and 23 marlas of land were relinquished while 199 cases were registered.