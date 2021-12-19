Orientation session on gender parity report

LAHORE : Cases of violence including assault, harassment, rape, kidnapping and domestic violence have increased in Punjab, said Punjab Commission on Status of Women (PCSW) in its report.

It presented a detailed view of gender parity across Punjab on six thematic areas of justice, demographics, education, governance, health, economic participation and opportunities, and special initiatives. The PCSW takes data from the government. It has an officer in all the nine divisions of the province. Each division coordinator collects data from four districts, said PCSW senior legal adviser Imran Qureshi. He told the media and civil society how the data is collected.

This is the third gender parity report since 2017 that took into account 253 indicators. Getting data is an uphill task. The report goes to 300 government offices and then to constituencies. Thousand copies of the report are distributed and it is there online on the PCSW website and is accessible to everyone, he said.

Mumkin Alliance held an orientation session here on Saturday on Punjab Gender Parity Report 2019-20 to bring home the salient features of the report.

While The News has reported on the Gender Party Report 2019-20 recently, the presence of women in the executive service deserves attention. There are more women gazetted officers in Punjab (BS-17) than men. At the same time, they are totally absent in the PCS and ex-PSS officers’ cadre which is worrisome. The practice of frequent transfers in these cadres is discouraging women to venture here. The number of women PMS officers has improved, though there are far more men than women here. The 2020 figures for PMS officers show 48 women and 615 men. Salman Abid of IDEA called for devising a strategy on violence against women, checking efficiency of institutions and implementation of laws. Very low rate of conviction and high acquittal rate call for devising effective ways to handle crime, he said.

Nabeela Shaheen of Mumkin Alliance and Regional Director Aurat Foundation spoke on the occasion.