Trains delayed

LAHORE : Due to heavy fog, several trains were delayed by many hours on Saturday.

The Karakoram Express from Lahore to Karachi delayed for more than two hours. 34 down Pak Business Express departing from Lahore to Karachi delayed for one hour, 16 down Karachi Express departing from Lahore to Karachi delayed for two hours and 44 down Shah Hussain Express departing from Lahore delayed for more than two hours.