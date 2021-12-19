Hindu yatrees reach Katas Raj

LAHORE : The Hindu yatrees from India reached Katas Raj temples in special buses from Lahore to perform their religious ritual on Saturday.

Additional Secretary Shrines Rana Shahid and local Hindu leaders saw them off at Gurdwara Dera Sahib here.

Deputy Secretary General Faraz Abbas, Security In-charge Amjad Altaf and other Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) officials, along with security staff, accompanied the Hindu yatrees. Board Secretary Rana Shahid said that all the arrangements including security and accommodation have been completed for Hindu yatrees.

The main ceremony of the yatrees will be held at Katas Raj temples on Sunday in which different political and religious leaders will participate.

After performing their religious rituals, the yatrees will return to Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore on Dec 20 and return to India on Dec 23 after completing their tour.