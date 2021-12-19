OIC urged to recognise Taliban govt

LAHORE : Tanzeem-e-Islami (TI) ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has appealed to the extraordinary foreign minister level session of the OIC that it must recognise the government of the Afghan Taliban to save millions of innocent Muslims from starvation.

In a statement on Saturday, he demanded that the recognition of the Afghan Taliban government be made an agenda item of the foreign minister level extraordinary session of the OIC scheduled to take place in Islamabad. He noted that ever since the Afghan Taliban have formally regained power in Afghanistan, the malevolent powers of the world have been using every trick in the book to make them unsuccessful.

The US has illicitly frozen the country’s monetary reserves, due to which Afghanistan is currently facing a serious economic crisis.

He emphasised that Muslim Ummah should unify in providing comprehensive support and assistance to the government of the Afghan Taliban. He asserted that if the Muslim Ummah unites in its decision to recognise the Afghan Taliban government, then the big powers of the world would be left with no option other than to recognise them.