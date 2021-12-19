‘King of Nothing’ to be staged at Alhamra on 22nd

LAHORE : ‘King of Nothing’ is a monologue where a single character on stage speaks for 65 minutes. In Pakistan, especially in Lahore, this genre of theatre has not been explored. Maas Foundation is bringing back this genre on stage through its thought-provoking monologue performance ‘King of Nothing’ on Dec 22 at Alhamra Hall 2.

Aamir Nawaz of Maas Foundation has written and directed this drama while Hassan Raza will perform this intense monologue. ‘King of Nothing’ is a journey of realisation of a man that has come too late as he looks back at the different stages of his life and relations which he lost due to his toxic masculinity. It is a wake up call to men to stop using gendered language that equates the male body with strength and the female body with weakness. This King is a person who will share his memories with audience -memories of his love, cowardice, loneliness, stupidity and selfishness - how he lost his life (his wife), through these memories. Sharing different incidents of his interesting married life, with passage of time he realises that he has lost everything, that's making him a King - A king of nothing. His tagline is something to remember for everyone and that is "I am not married anymore because I know how to speak". This performance will take audience at a level where they will start to explore a "King of Nothing" in themselves. This performance by Maas Foundation was presented in 3rd Intl Theatre Festival organised by Cultural Ministry of Turkmenistan at Ashgabat, Turkmenistan back in November 2019. Performance is choreographed by Gulshan Majeed while music designed by Imran Nawaz. Theme song was designed and composed by James Douglas from Germany. Play will be shown on invitation passes available at Alhamra and Maas offices along with on social media.