Begum Perveen Sarwar held 30 free medical camps in Punjab

LAHORE : Begum Perveen Sarwar, wife of Governor Punjab and Chairperson Sarwar Foundation, has so far held 30 free medical camps across Punjab.

More than 35,000 men, women and children suffering from various ailments were given free medicines after check-up and eye operations were also performed on more than 200 men and women. Begum Perveen Sarwar has announced continuing free medical camps in future. The Sarwar Foundation, with the collaboration of Help International Welfare Trust UK, Al-Khair Foundation, University of Lahore and Arif Ali Foundation, organised free medical camps. These camps were set up at Shahkot, Nankana, Sangla Hill. A free eye camp was also organised at Sarwar Foundation School, Pir Mahal that was open for students, teachers as well as parents. With the collaboration of Al-Mustafa Trust scores of patients received free medicines and eyeglasses. Begum Perveen Sarwar said "we have the support of Punjab Development Network, Punjab Health Department and Government of Punjab. —APP

She said lady doctors provide counselling to women regarding breast cancer at the free camps.

Ultrasound facility was also provided free of cost.

The ophthalmologists conducted free tests of more than 200 eye patients and provided them with free medicines.