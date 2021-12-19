Man arrested for molesting boy

LAHORE : Defence investigating police arrested a man for molesting a boy.

The accused Rahim Bakhsh with the help of his friend had targeted 17-year-old M Latif. The victim came to a house in Double B Defence to get a domestic job. In the absence of the landlord, domestic helper Rahim Bakhsh molested the boy. Strict action will be taken on receipt of medical report of the child, police said.

Meanwhile, An enraged mob attacked a child molester in Millat Park on Saturday.

The suspect Zaheer, a history sheeter after spending two years sentence in jail, had been living in the locality. He on Saturday lured an eight year girl to a room and attempted sexual assault.

The victim cried for help. On noticing her noise, the neighbors gathered around to attack the suspect.

After being alerted about situation, a team including SHO Millat Park Khalid Pervaiz reached the spot and locked the suspect into a room. They also held dialogue to disperse them the enraged mob.

Dinner: A dinner was arranged at Gulberg police station in honour of M Abbas, retired Head Constable of Investigation Wing.

The event was attended by SP Investigation Model Town, SP AVLS, DSP, in-charge Investigation and all the staff of the police station.

Meanwhile, DIG Operations Lahore said that the purpose of Ardal Room is to eradicate recommendation culture and prioritize merit.

This was stated by DIG Operations Lahore while addressing jawans at Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh on Saturday. 530 police officers and personnel appeared for transfer, leave and for other reasons.

IG says vehicles without M-Tag to be fined: The Inspector General of National Highways and Motorways Police Inam Ghani has announced to issue fine to the vehicles with low balance or without M-Tag in green line.

Ghani said that the green line is specified for the vehicles with M-Tag having sufficient balance. The entry of the vehicles with low balance and without M-Tag caused nuisance to the commuters who are complying by the instructions and rules and regulations.

It caused traffic blockade and heavy queues at toll plaza contributing to pollution also, Ghani said.

"A fine line of treatment should be drawn between law abiding and non-law abiding citizens", Ghani maintained.

Earlier, in a drastic development the authorities had banned entry of vehicles without M-Tag at Motorways. Reportedly, the step was initiated as an environmental friendly decision- a part of larger policy and measures by the government to reduce smog and air pollution from metropolitan cities.

A study has suggested that over 44% in smog and air pollution was contributed through vehicle emissions.

The government bodies are identifying traffic confession and choke points to reduce this remission. M-Tag restrictions and strict enforcement are in that background.

Green line at Motorways toll plazas is specified with vehicles with M-Tag and sufficient balance. According to rules, the vehicles with M-Tag and sufficient balance are allowed to enter that queue.