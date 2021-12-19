Cold, dry weather forecast

LAHORE : Cold and dry weather was observed in the city here on Saturday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions during the next 24 hours.
Met officials said that continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted that very cold and dry weather was expected in most upper/central parts of the country and north Balochistan while dense fog/smog was likely in plain areas of Punjab.
Saturday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped down to -15°C while in Lahore it was 3.9°C and maximum was 15.1°C.
