Masjid-e-Nabawi official meets Shujaat, Pervaiz

LAHORE : Royal protocol officer in Masjid-e-Nabawi (PBUH) Sheikh Abdullah Muhammad Alsamman called on PML-Q president and former prime minister Ch Shujaat Hussain and Punjab Assembly Speaker Ch Pervaiz Elahi at their residence here on Saturday.

Muhammad Radhi Al Sharif, Abdul Qadir, Rasikh Elahi, Shafi Hussain, Mian Farooq, Ch Tanveer and Secretary Punjab Assembly Muhammad Khan Bhatti were present.

Ch Shujaat Hussain and Ch Pervaiz Elahi thanked the distinguished guests and said friendly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are not conducive to any expediency. Saudi Arabia has always helped Pakistan in difficult times, our hearts beat in Makkah and Madina, they said. Ch Pervaiz Elahi said Shujaat Sahib has the privilege to go inside Khana Kaaba and Roza-e-Rasool (PBUH).

Sheikh Abdullah Muhammad Alsamman thanked the Chaudhry Brothers for their hospitality and said, “I have come to know that you are serving the religion by passing legislation in the Punjab Assembly regarding Khatam-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH) and included the translation of Quran-e-Pak in the curriculum. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the service of religion has been done in such a way that you deserve congratulations.”

He said in return for the services rendered by Ch Pervaiz Elahi, Allah Almighty will surely reward him.

He offered special prayers for the recovery and long life of Ch Shujaat Hussain and for the prosperity and security of Pakistan. Later, Ch Shujaat Hussain presented his book to the distinguished guests.