TEPA meeting reviews smog situation

LAHORE : Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) has taken various steps for the implementation of SOPs to eliminate smog.
This was informed in a meeting held on the direction of Director General of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Ahmed Aziz Tarar in the office of TEPA here on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Chief Engineer TEPA Abdul Razzaq Chauhan and was attended by representatives of Commissioner's Office, PHA, RUDA, DHA, LCB, MCL, Traffic Police and other agencies. The meeting reviewed measures for solution of traffic problems. The meeting was told that important steps were being taken for the prevention of smog on the direction of Lahore High Court.
Addressing the meeting, Chief Engineer TEPA said that effective measures were being taken against illegal car parking, enforcement of rules and regulations for private vehicles. Anti-encroachment operations were being carried out on major highways of the city and traffic police was cracking down on unlicensed vehicles, smoke emitting vehicles and two-stroke vehicles/rickshaws.
