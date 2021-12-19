 
close
Sunday December 19, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Three die by falling crane in Italy

By AFP
December 19, 2021

ROME: Three workers died in Turin on Saturday after a crane they were mounting toppled over and into a street, injuring passers-by, Italian media reports said.

Photographs on the official firefighters service Twitter account showed a large blue crane toppled across a road between two six-story buildings. Two people -- one in the street and one in a car -- were injured in the accident, the reports said.

Comments