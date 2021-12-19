Palestinian woman stabs Israeli man in West Bank

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: A Palestinian woman on Saturday stabbed an Israeli settler near a disputed holy site in Hebron in the southern occupied West Bank, wounding him slightly, a border guard spokesperson said.
The attack took place near a flashpoint site known to Jews as the Cave of the Patriarch and to Muslims as the Ibrahimi mosque, a place revered by both faiths.
Israeli border guards said they had arrested the attacker, a 65-year-old Palestinian woman from a nearby village, the statement added.
The wounded man was a 38-year-old resident of the nearby settlement of Kiryat Arba.
Israel seized the West Bank in the Six-Day War of 1967. Since then nearly 700,000 Jewish Israelis have moved into West Bank and east Jerusalem settlements that much of the international community regard as illegal.
