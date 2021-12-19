Trio claim Olympic women’s curling spots

PARIS: Scotland, Japan and South Korea took the last three places in next year’s Olympic women’s curling tournament when they filled the podium at a qualifying tournament that ended on Saturday in Leeuwarden.

Scotland, who will compete in Beijing for Great Britain, had made sure they topped the nine-nation standings on scoring tiebreak on Thursday.

That forced South Korea, Japan and Latvia into a three-team playoff which ended on Saturday when the Koreans beat the Latvians 8-5 to lock up the third spot.