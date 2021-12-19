Asim appointed on ITF coaches commission

ISLAMABAD: National Development Director Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) Asim Shafik has been appointed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) to their Coaches Commission for the 2022-2023 term.

“It is indeed a matter of great pride and honour for Pakistan and also for the PTF that the services of Asim Shafik have been recognised at such a high level,” the federation said on Saturday.

Asim is a former Pakistan number 1, Davis Cup player, ITF level-3 Coach, and is currently the Head Coach of the National Training Centre (NTC) in Islamabad.

PTF president Salim Saifullah Khan thanked David Haggerty, President- ITF, and his team for reposing confidence in the abilities and expertise of Asim Shafik.

“We wish Asim Shafik all the best in his future career, having achieved this milestone through hard work and passion for the development of tennis in Pakistan,” the federation said.