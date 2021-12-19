Waseem urges PBF to organise events frequently

KARACHI: Pakistan’s premier professional boxer Mohammad Waseem has urged the Pakistan Boxing Federation (PBF) to frequently organise events like the recently held national championship which raised the graph of the country's boxing once again.

"The recent national event held in DHA Lahore was excellent. I had never seen such an event in Pakistan before," Waseem told 'The News' in an interview. "The PBF should make every effort to ensure regular events are held," he said.

"I told the sponsor of the national championship that if he is able to assist boxing like this then the sport can be revived. The event was telecast live and a hype had been created on social media which raised the graph of boxing for a few nights," said Waseem who recently won his third WBC world silver flyweight title in Dubai, beating Rober Barrera of Colombia.

Waseem said that talent still exists in Pakistan. "Talent is still there. In the finals of the national event I saw a few boys who were excellent. I had in mind these boxers, who mostly belong to Quetta, that they could be developed," said Waseem, also a former Asian Games bronze medallist.

He said that in Quetta youth had started following him and coming towards the sport. "My rise in professional circuit has inspired the youth of Quetta and youngsters are now taking up boxing. There is no craze for cricket or other sports in Quetta boxing is now on the youth's favourite list," Waseem said.

He urged the corporate sector to assist boxing in which Pakistan had a great name in Asia in the past.

"It's very difficult to promote a sport without the assistance of the corporate sector. The way DHA backed national boxing event which was a success, if the corporate sector adopts some top sports disciplines then I am hopeful we will be able to regain our lost glory," said Waseem, who is currently in Islamabad.

"I will soon return to training. I have met my management and I have been told that my future plans will be made after Christmas," said Waseem, who is expected to defend his WBC title in Pakistan before Ramadan. He may also directly go for WBC and WBA unification world title shot sometime next year.