Lyon bar fans from away matches after Cup tie

PARIS: Ligue 1 club Lyon have barred their supporters from attending away matches until further notice after the latest incident involving their fans led to the abandonment of Friday’s French Cup match with Paris FC.

The club said in a statement on Saturday that “more than ever we must eradicate hooliganism and ban all those who are enemies, by their acts, of football.”

It is the second match this season involving Lyon fans which has had to be abandoned — their home league game with Marseille was called off after the later’s captain Dimitri Payet was hit on the head with a plastic bottle.

This week’s game saw flares fired off between the two sets of supporters and fighting around the stand containing the Lyon fans leading to people spilling onto the pitch and the referee called off the match at half-time.

Lyon were being held 1-1 by the Ligue 2 outfit.

“Until further notice and until the light is shone on who the perpetrators are, Lyon have decided to forbid our supporters to travel to away matches,” they said in the statement.

Noel Le Graet, president of the French Football Federation (FFF), denounced the incidents as “intolerable” and the hooligans had to be “chased from sporting venues.”