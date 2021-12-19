Korea hold Pakistan to 3-3 draw

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and South Korea played a 3-3 draw in the Asian Champions Trophy Hockey in Dhaka Saturday.

The Pakistan team that was looking for the first win in the tournament were leading 2-1 in the third quarter but could not hold on to the advantage.

Kim Kyubeom put Korea 1-0 up in the 14th minute through a field goal with Afraz striking the equaliser for Pakistan ten minutes later.

Pakistan started playing aggressively from there on with Rana Abdul Wahid converting a penalty corner to make it 2-1 in the 33rd minute. Pakistan team held on to their lead till the 42nd minute when Ji Woo Cheon converted a field opportunity into a goal to make it 2-2.

Korea’s Jang Jonghyun converted a penalty stroke in the 56th minute to give his team a 3-2 lead. A minute later Rana Wahid was again on target, striking on penalty corner to make it 3-3.

In the other match, hosts Bangladesh were thrashed by Japan by a big margin of 5-0.

Pakistan are fourth with just two points after three matches. India lead the table with seven points from three matches. Republic of Korea, who have played four matches, are second with six points.

Japan are third with five points from three matches. The hosts have yet to win a point as they have lost all their three matches.

Pakistan opened the campaign with a goalless draw against Japan and then went on to lose against India 3-1.

The Greenshirts will play against hosts Bangladesh on Sunday (today) while Japan take on India.