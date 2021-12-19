Local govt dept launches cell for convenient registration of birth, death, marriage, divorce

The Sindh local government secretary has established the Civil Rights and Vital Statistics Registration Cell (CRVSR) on Friday, which will make it easier for all the people of the province to easily document the important events of their life such as birth, death, marriage and divorce.

Syed Najam Ahmad Shah said the establishment of the registration cell was the beginning of a new dawn for the people of Sindh. He maintained that after the successful completion of the Digital Birth Registration Project, the establishment of the CRVSR reflected the enlightened and progressive vision of the Sindh government.

According to a statement issued, he expressed these views during a programme held by his department to formally announce the CRVSR. Shah said that after the great success of the birth registration programme, the CRVSR by the Sindh government was a clear message that the government believed in permanent provision of education, health and employment for all the residents of Sindh. He said the new cell would make it easier for all the people of the province to document their important events easily such as birth, death, marriage and divorce.

Sharing details of the newly established cell, the secretary said that the project would play a pivotal role in meeting the human needs that may arise in the future. He stated that the benefits of the CRVSR would not only be reaped by the provincial government but it would also provide assistance at the national level in policymaking.

Shah clarified that like the Digital Birth Registration Cell, the CRVSR had also been connected with the National Database and Registration Authority’s online database, through which real time data could be easily retrieved.

The secretary paid homage to the efforts of the chief minister on the successful organisation of the CRVSR and said that initially the project would be implemented in District Central of Karachi and Larkana, and gradually it would be extended to all the districts of the province.