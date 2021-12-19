Home department issues guidelines for Christmas celebrations

On the instructions of the Sindh government, the home department has issued two notifications containing guidelines for Christmas and transport.

In the guidelines issued to the transport secretary, the home department referred to a decision by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), according to which the enforcement of the obligatory vaccination regime drive for the transport sector had been extended till December 26.

Originally, it had been announced that the drive would be conducted between December 8 and December 18.

Accordingly, the NCOC has requested all the federating units to ensure true implementation of the obligatory vaccination regime to galvanise the ongoing vaccination drive in the country.

“It is therefore, requested to kindly take further necessary measures and furnish report with pictures to this department and NCOC on daily basis as per NCOC guidelines,” reads the notification.

Meanwhile, the home department also issued guidelines for the upcoming Christmas under the instructions from the NCOC.

The NCOC has stated that religious congregations would be held in churches as per currently enforced NPIs for that particular city, and only vaccinated individuals would be allowed to attend the gatherings.

Wearing masks would also be mandatory at all the Christmas-related events and organisers would provide masks and hand sanitisers. Windows and doors of the churches would be kept open for ventilation during the ceremonies.

Event organisers have been directed to ensure multiple entry and exit points to prevent overcrowding, and

display Covid protocols at prominent places at the venues for general awareness.

The NCOC also stated that individuals having cough, flu or fever should be encouraged to stay home.

Accordingly, the Sindh home department has notified the implementation of the above guidelines within the territorial jurisdiction of the province.