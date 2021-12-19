Cop’s ‘killer’ escapes hours after arrest

A few hours after his arrest by the Counter-Terrorism Department of the Sindh police, the handcuffed suspect who was allegedly involved in the killing of a police constable escaped from the custody of police on Saturday.

CTD sub-inspector Sattar and head constable Mehboob have been arrested for their negligence after the suspect escaped from their custody.

Sheraz Ali alias CG, son of Shafiq, was arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off in Surjani Town. During the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to have committed various robberies, saying that he had been arrested several times in the past.

He told the CTD officials that police constable Hamza Khan was shot when he tried to intercept him and his accomplices, Muzammil, Faisal and Shahmir.

The cop was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre in critical condition where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The suspect also admitted to his involvement in injuring Landhi SHO Saadat Butt in 2019.