Dressed as Santas, Christians take part in peace rally

A large number of men, women and children on Saturday evening dressed as Santas took part in a Christmas peace rally to celebrate the Christmas season.

Organised by several churches, the rally with big trucks and pickups playing Christmas carols started from the Christian Cemetery (Gora Qabristan) and ended at the Karachi Press Club. Anwar Laal Dean, a senator belonging to the Pakistan Peoples Party, led the rally.

Representatives of Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and other faiths also joined the rally to promote interfaith harmony.

“The rally carries the message of interfaith harmony and will highlight the strong bond of Pakistani Muslims and Christians," said Senator Dean. “The rally symbolises peace, love, equality and harmony and will spread its message all over the country.”

The Christian community has been organising the rally ahead of Christmas for the past few years. The theme of last year's rally was ‘Christmas interfaith rally”.