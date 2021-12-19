Corporate guarantees proposed

Karachi: The apex trade body has proposed an amendment in tax laws to enable companies to provisionally settle their taxation and customs disputes through furnishing corporate guarantees to the government, instead of bank guarantees or pay orders, a statement said on Saturday.

Senate’s committee on Finance and traders’ community across the country have welcomed the proposal, said Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) president Mian Nasser Hyatt Maggo.

FPCCI chief appreciated ‘ease of trade’ initiatives by the government and added that the initiatives had potential to create a friendly trade promotion environment.

He was of the opinion that Pakistan has been recognized as a proactive country in the region which is promoting regional trade through radical changes in its trade policies through pragmatic initiatives, facilitative measures, and support mechanisms.

Maggo, however, pointed out a few impediments by vested interests and troublemakers that can jeopardize the initiatives, which would not be in the national interest if not addressed in a timely manner, he said.

He also applauded the Authorized Economic Operators (AEO) program saying that it had potential to minimize cost of doing trade and business through facilitation across all government departments and ministries.