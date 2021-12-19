Cotton arrivals up 44pc

KARACHI: Cotton arrivals in the country by December 15 have increased by 43.83 percent, traders said.

According to a fortnightly cotton arrival report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) Saturday, cotton arrivals recorded at 7.27 million bales, higher by 2.21 million bales against last year’s arrivals of 5.05 million bales by the same time.

Out of arrivals, only 16,000 bales were exported against 62,500 bales of the previous year, recording a decline of 74.4 percent. Around 6.89 million bales were sold to the mills, higher by 2.72 million bales, compared with 4.16 million bales of the last year.

Fortnightly flow remained at 106,121 million bales, down by 74.1 percent to last year’s fortnightly arrivals of 409,332 million bales.

By December 15, cotton arrivals in Sindh reached 3.50 million bales, higher by 68.42 percent to last year's data of 2.07 million bales by the same time. Punjab witnessed a crop arrival of 3.77 million bales, up by 26.68 percent against 2.97 million bales arrived by the same time last year.