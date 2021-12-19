Valuations to keep index ticking up

Valuations coupled with easing secondary market yields may bring investors back into the market as they continue to grapple with worsening macroeconomic worries, traders said.

KSE-100 Shares Index, the main gauge of country’s capital market, closed at 43,901 points, gaining 505 points, up 1.2 percent, week-on-week.

Week-on-week, average volumes swelled 30 percent to 265 million shares, while average traded value settled at $84 million, up 13 percent.

Arif Habib Ltd, a brokerage, said they were expecting the market to remain positive in the week ahead.

“With the recent liquidity injection by the SBP (State Bank of Pakistan) via OMO (open market operations) for 63 days, money market yields are expected to come down further.”

It was most likely to reignite investors’ interest in the stock market amid attractive valuations, the brokerage said.

“The market will react to any introduction, re-imposition, or removal of duties and subsidies in the minibudget expected to be announced soon,” said the report.

The market kicked off the outgoing week on a negative note amid anticipation of a massive hike in policy rate, with more sentimental damage coming from concerns over a minibudget.

However, market recovered post monetary policy announcement as clarity was provided by the SBP in its forward guidance that suggested no further hike in near-term.

Along with this, SBP also disclosed it was close to achieving mildly positive real interest rate, which further boosted investor sentiment (index going up by 1,200 points on Wednesday).

The market reacted positively to a growth in remittances that rose 9.7 percent to $12.9 billion in 5MFY22. However, profit taking took its toll on the index with dollar/rupee parity hitting an all-time low of Rs178.04.

JS Research in a note said the week started with dismal performance as market awaited clarity regarding the monetary policy action.

The central bank on Tuesday increased policy rate by 100bps (basis points) to 9.75 percent, as opposed to 175bps implied by secondary market yields, also indicating policy settings would remain broadly unchanged in the near-term, the brokerage said.

Nonetheless, analysts at JS Research said, concerns over macroeconomic indicators, continuous rupee depreciation, and immune behaviour of cutoffs in T-bill auction mid-week tempted investors to book gains the next day.

Market regained some confidence on the last trading day when yields in the secondary market dropped in reaction to SBP’s announcement of liquidity injection through OMOs for 63 & seven days.

Foreign selling continued this week, clocking in at 43.5 million compared to a net sell of $0.99 million last week. Major selling was seen in cements ($1.9 million) and technology and communications ($1.9 million). On the local front, buying was reported by companies ($5.1 million) followed by individuals ($2.7 million).

Sectors that supported the index were: cement (282 points), technology and communication (173 points), textile composite (74 points), engineering (70 points), and refinery (50 points). The best gaining stocks were TRG (112 points), LUCK (111 points), MLCF (45 points), SYS (43 points) and CHCC (36 points).

Sectors that weighed on the index included commercial banks (-208 points) and fertiliser (-17 points). Stocks that dented the index most were MCB (-71 points), UBL (-63 points) and MEBL (-29 points).

During the week LSMI data showed output increased 3.56 percent year-on-year in July-October FY2022, Pakistan Refinery Limited announced it was shutting down its refinery on weak furnace oil demand, the government slashed petrol and diesel prices by Rs5/litre, IMF projected gross debt at 83.4 percent of GDP, and SNGPL suspended gas supply to captive power plants.